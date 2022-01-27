 
Waseem’s next fight in March

By Our Correspondent
January 27, 2022
LAHORE: Pakistan’s top professional boxer, Muhammad Waseem, who recently became WBC Silver World Champion will compete against United Kingdom’s Sunny Edwards for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) World Flyweight Championship on March 19.

A global boxing and media company also took to Twitter to announce the ‘huge main event’.

