Waseem’s next fight in March

LAHORE: Pakistan’s top professional boxer, Muhammad Waseem, who recently became WBC Silver World Champion will compete against United Kingdom’s Sunny Edwards for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) World Flyweight Championship on March 19.
A global boxing and media company also took to Twitter to announce the ‘huge main event’.
LAHORE: Young tennis star and winner of U-12 ITF Asia Championship at Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan, Abubakar Talha called on...
DUBAI: Unvaccinated world number one Novak Djokovic has signed up to play at next month’s ATP Dubai tennis...
LAHORE: Leading cricket organizers of the country have rejected the nationwide selection process adopted by the...
MELBOURNE: Danielle Collins and Iga Swiatek will meet in the Australian Open semi-finals after vastly contrasting wins...
LONDON: Climate change is threatening the future of the Winter Olympics, reducing the number of suitable venues for...
MELBOURNE: Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid made tennis history by winning a ninth consecutive grand slam title at the...
Comments