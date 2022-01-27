Hafeez questions PCB chairman’s selection

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez gestures while announcing his retirement from international cricket during a press conference in Lahore on January 3, 2022. -AFP

LAHORE: Muhammad Hafeez has objected the abolishment of departmental cricket on the directions of the prime minister and also questioned the selection process of Pakistan Cricket Board chairman.

Though, the former captain maintained that there has been no politics inside the dressing rooms of the national team till date. Hafeez said that the chairman PCB was elected under selection and the procedure for selection of PCB chairman was not correct, adding that the “chairman PCB comes on political grounds and the chairman who comes politically does not understand cricket at all.”

He suggested that the chairman of cricket board should be elected through elections.

Hafeez also objected the decision of the Prime Minister of abolishing Department cricket in the country.