Asian Games Gold Medalist is no more

ISLAMABAD: Havaldar Mirza Khan, the 1954 Asian Games gold medalist, was laid to rest in Attock on Wednesday.

Mirza Khan won gold in 400m hurdles clocking 54.1sec. The Games that were held in Manila (Philippines) saw Pakistan winning four gold medals in athletics alone with Abdul Khaliq leading the charge with an impressive display in 100m sprint where he timed 10.6s for his golden efforts.

Mirza was part of the exciting group of athletes at that time. He served Pakistan athletics from 1950 to 1958.