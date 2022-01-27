Foster is new Zalmi head coach

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi have elevated assistant coach James Foster to the the post of head coach in the absence of Darren Sammy who is expected to join the side in Lahore round due to his commentary commitments.

Sammy has been a key actor in Zalmi’s set-up. After having served as the skipper, he also was made the head coach when his fitness denied him the chance to continue as a player a couple of years ago.

It was Wahab Riaz who had replaced Sammy as Zalmi’s skipper during the middle of the fifth edition.

Meanwhile, Foster, the former English wicket keeper, has a huge experience in his bag, having worked in several leagues around the world besides having served as the Netherland’s team consultant.

Zalmi are one of the top teams of the PSL having won the event once while ending three times as runners-up.