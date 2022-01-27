SMEs seek policy implementation

KARACHI: Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) on Wednesday urged the government to release and implement the SME Policy 2021 recently launched by the prime minister, saying the pandemic-hit sector wanted to be facilitated and encouraged through the long-awaited policy.

Asking for release and implementation of the policy, Union of Small and medium Enterprises (Unisame) said until the document of the newly launched policy was released; it would not be possible to understand whether the policy was comprehensive or falling short of the expectations of the sector.

“SMEs are eager to know the details of the SME Policy 2021 and the measures to be taken by the government for reducing cost of production and ease of doing business as both are crucial to the promotion and development of the sector,” said Zulfikar Thaver, president at Unisame.

“Other important facilities are the credit guarantee insurance schemes highlighted in the consultative sessions in the policy making and the sector hopes that they are included in the policy launched by the PM,” he added.

He asked the ministry of Production and Industries to release the policy promptly to enable implementation by the stakeholders and small and medium enterprises development authority (SMEDA) on fast track basis.