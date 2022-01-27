‘Educate youth to understand older persons sensitivities’

LAHORE:Ageism i.e. discrimination on the basis of age, is as bad as racism and sexism are, so we must educate our youth to understand the sensitivities of interacting with older persons and how older people are represented in the media to have a wider impact on the public attitudes.

This was stated by GCU Lahore Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, who is also a senior research fellow at the Oxford Institute of Population Ageing, while addressing a seminar on “Perceptions about Aging and Ageism”. Prof Zaidi has recently been selected as the Senior Adviser to WHO’s Technical Advisory Group on Measurement, Monitoring and Evaluation of UN Decade of Healthy Ageing. The seminar was organised by the Ravian Forensic Society at the Govt College University Lahore.

Dr Amna Buttar, a renowned geriatric doctor from the USA, believed that despite the fact that there is a tsunami of older persons coming, we're just keeping standing there with our eyes closed.

Dr Amna Buttar called upon the Vice-Chancellor of GCU to start an advocacy campaign in Pakistan as the lack of attention to older people's issues, and more explicitly their rights make it more to raise awareness about the severity of the situation. Prof Asghar Zaidi said that there are more than 12 million older persons in Pakistan and their population would increase to about 44 million by 2050, but the majority of us don’t have knowledge and understanding about the issue. Moreover, he said, there exists a prejudice that older persons are not productive at all and they are just dependent on the younger generation. Prof Zaidi laid stress on the social inclusion of older people so that they continue to contribute to the development of society based on their needs, preferences and abilities.

UVAS: The Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) in collaboration with the Dairy-Beef project conducted an awareness session on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and their implementation. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad also attended this session and took keen interest in implementing the SDGs in the university so that this institution can play its vital role in achieving the universal goals to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure all people enjoy peace and prosperity. He said these goals are broad, interdependent and cover social, economic and environmental issues. He appreciated the initiative and hoped to achieve the targets and improve international ranking by practicing these development goals. Economic Policy Adviser at the SDG Support Unit, Ministry of Planning Development & Reform, Mr M Ali Kamal was the keynote speaker. He shared his knowledge with the audiences and fruitful discussion was done in the end with the Director QEC regarding issues faced in execution of these goals and making them cultural part of the organisation.