Resolution in PA for Rs90 corona test fee

LAHORE:A PMLN MPA has tabled a resolution in Punjab Assembly expressing concern over exorbitant charges of corona test by private laboratories.
The PMLN MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt tabled the resolution on Wednesday in which she stated that it was a matter of concern that private laboratories were charging exorbitant fee of Rs8,000 for corona test from a person.
She said three big laboratories in the provincial metropolis were charging thousands of rupees for single test. She added that during Shehbaz Sharif’s era, all laboratories had been required to charge Rs90 for dengue test but in the present era, private laboratories were charging rates of their own.
“The average person cannot afford to pay thousands of rupees for a corona test,” she said in the resolution and demanded the government make it mandatory for all laboratories to charge Rs90 for corona test per person.
