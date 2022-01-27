New SME policy comprehensive, workable: experts

LAHORE:Consultation with all businesses, chambers, including women is essential to ensure the implementation of the new SME; otherwise, the fate of the policy would be the same of the 2007 SME policy.

The new SME policy for the first time has introduced a number of important reforms, including significant tax breaks, increased investment thresholds, and a number of significant steps toward doing business.

These views were expressed by experts in Jang Economic Session on “New SME Policy - Private Experts Views”. The panelists were LCCI SVP Rehman Aziz Chan, President WCII Sam Ali Dada, Liaquat Ali Gohar, Qaisera Sheikh and Pervaiz Hanif while moderated by Sikindar Hameed Lodhi.

LCCI SVP Rehman Aziz Chan said that the new SME policy seemed to be comprehensive and workable with a number of key reforms being implemented. However, effective implementation is the key to its success. The business community is ready to support the government for documentation of the economy but the process should be simplified and public awareness campaign should be launched. He observed the same principles cannot be applied to SMEs so there should be a comprehensive systematic policy for the sector as well. There is a need to focus on the cottage industry. The policy of allotment of plots needs to be revised for development of the industrial estates. The excessive sales tax will aggravate the problems of both the business community and commoners.

President WCII Sam Ali Dada said the causes of the failure of the SME policy of 2007 were not made public. But now the situation has changed drastically due to global inflation and economic fluctuations. She observed that the current policy was good but better to make its effective implementation and enabling environment is imperative. She called for collecting data about women working at the grassroots level and improving the working condition will reduce social problems. She said price stability was essential for overall business and investment promotion while country’s policy will be effective only if it is formulated keeping in view the ground realities and indicators instead of the copying other countries models.

Liaquat Ali Gohar said the new SME policy reduced regulation. Quota has been fixed for industrial zones and the new sectors also added in it in the policy.The special privileges will be provided to women and youths in particular on priority basis so that their business issues can be resolved quickly and efficiently.

Under SMEDA, Rs30 billion loans will be provided through transparent system. A systematic system of policy implementation has been set up to maximise the benefit of the policy. Further, the SME policy has also been given scope for improvement in the light of suggestions while continuing consultations with the stakeholders.

Qaisera Sheikh said the new SME policy was much better than the previous one. Now there is a need to create an atmosphere of trust in the sector by making the implementation of this policy more effective. She appreciated 25 percent tax deduction in women’s business. However, the policy includes setting up of Women Industrial Zone, promotion of SEMs for women and expansion of business opportunities as well as facilitation of training and loans.

There is an urgent need to facilitate women’s business registration in the new policy and to include more potential sectors, especially engineering and leather, she added.

Pervaiz Hanif said the SME sector was the backbone of the country’s economy while the SMEDA was created with this objective but the targets could not be achieved due to its ineffectiveness. If implementation of the new policy continue in every government, then real development and revival of SME sector is possible. He suggested representation of the private sector and other stakeholders, including women in the SMEDA instead of a bureaucratic setup to make the policy implementable.