Thursday January 27, 2022
Stones thrown at two metro buses

January 27, 2022

LAHORE: Windows of two metro buses were shattered when some unidentified miscreants threw stones at them here on Wednesday. An application has been filed for registration of an FIR against the miscreants. Passengers remained safe, Metro bus administration said, adding the incident took place near Nishtar Colony. GM Operation Shahbaz Ali said damaged buses were grounded at Metro Depot. No one was injured in the incident, he said.

