Minor dies, two injured in house fire

LAHORE:A four-month-old girl was killed and her two siblings were injured in a house fire in the Sanda area on Wednesday. A fire broke out in a room of a house in Khokhar Chowk, Band Road area of Sanda, killing 3-month-old Fajr. The injured were identified as three-year-old Ansa and six-year-old Abdullah. On receiving the information, rescue teams reached the spot and rushed the injured to hospital. Police handed over the body of the girl who died in the incident to her parents.

Arrested: Johar Town police arrested a youth on charges of doing wheelie. The accused was identified as Assad. Dolphin Squad arrested one Shahzeb for defrauding citizens through online OLX. The accused was handed over to Faisal Town police. Factory Area Investigation police arrested one Javed who was involved in serious crimes, including murder, attempted murder and police encounter. Dolphin Squad arrested a kite-seller Tahir and handed over him to the Shadbagh police.

body found: Naked body of a businessman was recovered from a hotel room in the Sattukatla area on Wednesday. The victim identified as Amir Maqbool, 36, father of two, was a resident of Islamabad and dealt in import-export business. Bottles of wine and beer were found in his room while Amir was found dead naked on the bed. Police shifted the body to morgue.