Hazrat Abubakar (RA) paid tributes

LAHORE:Glowing tributes were paid to the first Khalifah Hazrat Abubakar Siddiq (RA), on his birth anniversary observed on Wednesday. Various meetings, seminars and rallies were held by religious parties and organisations.

Addressing a conference by Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan, Allama Qari Zawar Bahadur said Hazrat Siddiq Akbar (RA) sacrificed his life, property and children for the promotion of Islamic system brought by Holy Prophet (PBUH). He said Siddiq Akbar (RA) was the first Khalifah to implement Islamic system. He fought against the enemies of Islam and the claimants of Prophethood.

Jamiat Ahle Hadith vice-president Dr Abdul Ghafoor Rashed, said Hazrat Abubakar (RA) was the most prominent and pious companion of the Prophet (PBUH) and left golden examples to be followed in every sphere of life. He said Hazrat Abubakar (RA) displayed courage and commitment with Islam in eliminating conspiracies against Islam.