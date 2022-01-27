Punjab gives age relaxation for govt jobs

LAHORE:While amending the rule relating to Punjab Civil Servants Recruitment under Punjab Civil Servant Act 1974, the provincial government has given two-year relaxation in the upper age limit to the candidates who will apply for government jobs from January 1 to December 31, 2022.

According to a notification, Rule 3A has been added in the Punjab Civil Servants Recruitment under Punjab Civil Servant Act 1974. It is stated that this age relaxation is admissible to all posts including those to be filled through Punjab Public Service Commission and Combined Competitive Examinations. However, the said relaxation will not be applicable on the police department. The notification says,” This age relaxation shall be admissible for the recruitment of posts with effect from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022”.