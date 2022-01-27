 
Thursday January 27, 2022
UK police arrest two more men over Texas synagogue attack

By AFP
January 27, 2022
London: British police said on Wednesday they were holding two more men in connection with an armed hostage-taking incident at a Texas synagogue by a man from northwest England. Malik Faisal Akram, 44, from Blackburn, was shot dead by the FBI after a 10-hour siege in the small town of Colleyville in mid-January. His four hostages, including a rabbi, were all freed unharmed.

