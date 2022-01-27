 
Thursday January 27, 2022
World

Abbas rival delivers one million vaccine doses to Gaza Strip

By AFP
January 27, 2022
Abbas rival delivers one million vaccine doses to Gaza Strip

Rafah, Palestinian Territories: One million doses of coronavirus vaccine arrived in Gaza from the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, the latest donation facilitated by an exiled rival of Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas.

Mohammed Dahlan, a Gaza native now based in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi, was once a top Palestinian Authority official who served as Abbas’s security chief in the territory before its takeover by the Islamist Hamas movement in 2007.

