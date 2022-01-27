Austria to end lockdown for Covid unvaccinated

Vienna: Austria on Wednesday announced it was ending a lockdown for those unvaccinated as it prepares to become the first EU country to make Covid-19 jabs mandatory from next week.
The government last November ordered those not vaccinated or recently recovered from coronavirus to stay at home with limited exceptions, such as going to work, as the country battled a surge in cases. But with intensive care units no longer at capacity, Chancellor Karl Nehammer said the general order to stay at home would be lifted from next Monday.
Washington: Stephen Breyer, one of three liberal justices on the US Supreme Court, plans to retire, US media reported...
Copenhagen: Denmark plans to lift its Covid restrictions on February 1 despite record infections, as its high...
Hong Kong: A former Hong Kong lawmaker was jailed on Wednesday for exposing an anti-graft probe into a senior police...
Paris: France is intensifying talks with fellow European countries over a military tie-up in conflict-torn Mali that...
Rome: Italian lawmakers failed on Wednesday to elect a new president in a third round of voting, as bickering party...
Brussels: Nato on Wednesday said it had delivered a set of written "proposals" to Russia, after Moscow issued a raft...
