Armenian PM

Yerevan: Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is self-isolating after testing positive for the coronavirus, his government said on Wednesday. "The prime minister of Armenia took a coronavirus test, which came back positive," the Armenian government said in a statement. It said Pashinyan was asymptomatic and self-isolating as required, and would continue to work remotely. Pashinyan and his family also had coronavirus in June 2020.