Thursday January 27, 2022
HK’s transgender men lose case on ID cards

By AFP
January 27, 2022
Hong Kong: Trans people in Hong Kong will not be allowed to have their gender officially recognised on their identity documents unless they undergo sex reassignment surgery, a court ruled on Wednesday. Residents are currently assigned as male or female on their ID cards -- and what goes on the so-called "sex entry" depends on the sex assigned to each person at birth.

