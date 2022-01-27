Two brothers arrested for biting off neighbour’s finger

Police on Wednesday arrested two brothers in Orangi Town for biting off their neighbour’s finger. The incident took place at a house in Gulshan-e-Zia Colony, said a Pakistan Bazaar police official.

Police have arrested and registered FIR No. 82/22 against Nadeem and Aleem. The case was registered on the complaint of their neighbour Muhammad Hussain, who is a labourer by profession.

Hussain said his neighbours’ daughter and his son are class fellows, adding that the girl wants to marry his son, so she came over to his house to talk to the boy’s mother about it. He said the girl’s father Nadeem and uncle Aleem suddenly arrived at his house and started beating his wife and a son, adding that when he tried to stop them, Nadeem bit off his finger.