CPLC to be made more effective, says Wahab

Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday announced efforts to make the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) more effective through current laws. According to decisions of the Sindh cabinet, the rules of the CPLC would be improved, he said while talking to Additional Chief Secretary Home Department Qazi Shahid Pervez, who called on the administrator in his office and discussed the CPLC rules.

While reviewing the CPLC rules, Wahab said that all necessary steps would be taken for the betterment of the city and its citizens. “The laws will be streamlined and adapted to the requirements of the present age, keeping in view the requirements under which the CPLC was established. Karachi is the commercial hub and economic engine of the country. Providing a sense of security to the citizens, especially the business community, is the primary responsibility of the government for which various laws are being framed,” he added.

The administrator said that representation of various stakeholders of the city in the CPLC had helped in making these laws effective and better, they would be made more comprehensive and effective in the future.