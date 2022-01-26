 
Wednesday January 26, 2022
National

Cantonment Police claim killing of Bichoo gang ring leader

January 26, 2022

LAHORE: The Cantonment Police have claimed the killing of the ring leader of the Bichoo gang involved in over 55 cases in the Defence-C area. In Defence-C, the suspects faced a police team and an exchange of firing occurred. Mudassar alias Bichoo received bullet injuries due to firing of his accomplices. He was wanted in many offences registered in Lahore and Kasur, said Sukhera.

