Cantonment Police claim killing of Bichoo gang ring leader

LAHORE: The Cantonment Police have claimed the killing of the ring leader of the Bichoo gang involved in over 55 cases in the Defence-C area. In Defence-C, the suspects faced a police team and an exchange of firing occurred. Mudassar alias Bichoo received bullet injuries due to firing of his accomplices. He was wanted in many offences registered in Lahore and Kasur, said Sukhera.
SUKKUR: Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharijo strongly criticised the PTI-led federal...
SUKKUR: Directorate of Customs Sukkur in Custom Sukkur range on Tuesday in the presence of a senior civil judge set...
SUKKUR: Sindh Minister for Information Saeed Ghani has said the propaganda being carried out against the new local...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card here Wednesday to provide health...
LAHORE: A transgender was killed by a speeding bike in the Sabzazar area on Tuesday. The victim, yet to be identified,...
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has directed Cabinet Division secretary to decide within 60 days a matter regarding the...
Comments