Ashrafi, SL minister for efforts to promote interfaith harmony

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) and Special Representative of the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi called on Sri Lankan Minister of Trade Bandula Gunawerdene here on Tuesday and agreed to boost Pak-Sri Lanka relations in all areas.

They also resolved to carry out joint efforts for the promotion of interfaith dialogue and religious harmony. Hafiz Mahmood Ashrafi expressed his heartfelt grief and sorrow over the killing of Sri Lanka national Priyantha Kumara at the Sialkot factory incident.

Gunawerdene thanked the government and the people of Pakistan for taking immediate action against the killers of Priyantha Kumara. “We want strong ties between the religious leaders of Sri Lanka and Pakistan,” said Bandula Gunawerdene. He said the relations between Pakistan and Sri Lanka are very strong and we want to further expand cooperation between the two countries in diverse areas of trade, investment, economy, tourism, especially religious tourism. Sri Lankan High Commissioner to Pakistan was also present.