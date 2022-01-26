India fanning hatred, Pakistan bringing hearts closer: President Alvi

GHOTKI: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said India was promoting hatred among in its society, while Pakistan was focused on ‘bringing the hearts closer’.

While addressing a function at Cadet College, Ghotki, the President said Pakistan took great pride over ‘Two-Nation’ theory that defined its identity and sovereignty. He said the Pakistani nation was strong in moral and had the potential to make its mark in the world scenario. Alvi also mentioned that Pakistan had played a positive role for resuming peace in Afghanistan. He said the hosting of four million Afghan refugees in Pakistan for the past over four decades was never easy.

However, President Alvi said that the west was following dual standards on morality and ethics as the immigrants faced utmost difficulties in the western countries. He emphasised on the importance of merit and hard works to the students, he said in the present time, knowledge was not limited to books and the students could acquire it online as well. He stressed that it was the responsibility of the teachers to guide the students towards attaining the knowledge, adding that the institutions could suffer deterioration due to violation of merit.