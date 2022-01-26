Daily wagers protest curbs at Torkham border

LANDIKOTAL: Dozens of labourers and daily wagers staged a protest on Tuesday against the restrictions that had deprived them of the source of living. They were holding placards inscribed with slogans that called for the revival of the token pass for daily wagers to enable them to frequently cross the border without any hurdle.
Speaking on the occasion, labourers union president Farman Ali, Fahmeedullah and Zakir Umar said hundreds of poor labourers had lost their source of living due to tough restrictions imposed at the Torkham border.
