Inflation, fertilizer shortages: GDA, PTI Sindh leaders complain to President Alvi

SUKKUR: The GDA and PTI Sindh leaders expressed their grave concerns to President Arif Alvi on Tuesday over the fertilizer shortage and inflation issues, telling him it were affecting the party progress in Sindh.

President Arif Alvi, along with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, arrived at Khangarh Palace in Ghotki to attend a reception hosted by the GDA leader and MPA Sardar Ali Gohar Khan Mahar. Reports said though the meeting was kept secret but the sources claimed Sardar Ali Gohar Khan Mahar, Arbab Ghulam Rahim, PTI Senator Saifullah Abro, Haleem Adil Shaikh and others showed their concerns over fertilizer shortage and inflation issues. They complained that the PTI government was not paying due attention to the issues raised by the allied party, saying that Prime Minister Imran Khan kept ignoring them.

Sources said they also told the president that before the general election-2018, the promises made by the leadership were not yet fulfilled and government had left the PTI and GDA members all alone.

They also complained against the federal secretaries over non-cooperation. They told Alvi that in these circumstances, they could not meet the results of the local bodies’ elections, while the police were also coing down hard on their workers and local leaders. Sardar Mahar drew his attention to the revenue of Mari gas field, saying it provided 33 percent of total gas consumption of the country, as well as the two factories of fertilizers existing in district Ghotki, but the local residents were deprived of health, education and employment. The GDA leadership also demanded a modern hospital and a university for the people of Ghotki. Sources said President Alvi assured them that he would talk to the PM to redress their complaints and directed Governor Sindh to talk with the owners of the fertilizer factories to resolve the black marketing. While addressing a function at Cadet College Ghotki, the President said Pakistan took great pride in the two-nation theory that defined its identity and sovereignty. He added that the nation was strong in moral and had potential to make its marks in the world scenario.