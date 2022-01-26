KP ombudsman helps woman get job

PESHAWAR: A woman has been provided a government job after her case was taken up by the Ombudsperson KP office.
A handout said Ms Azra had lodged a complaint to Ombudsman KP that her husband was invalidated (retired on medical grounds) from the Education Department.
She said despite the quota being reserved for diseased or invalidated employees wards, her request for the appointment of her daughter was not entertained.
The Ombudsman Office took up the matter with the District Education Officer which, after investigation, appointed the daughter of the complainant as Primary School Teacher (BPS-12) against the quota reserved by the provincial government.
The complainant thanked the KP government for establishing the Ombudsman Office which disposed of her case in time and provided her free of cost justice.
