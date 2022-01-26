Alleged land grabbers arrested

MANSEHRA: The police arrested two alleged notorious land grabbers here on Tuesday.

A press release issued by the police department said that Raheel Tanoli and Zulfiqar alias Goga had forcibly occupied 10 kanals of land of one Dildar Hussain in Barda area and the latter lodged an FIR against the duo.

The complainant in the FIR had stated that the accused threatened him and his family of dire consequence and murdering and occupied his piece of land.

A police party raided the hideouts of the accused in Pulrah area and arrested him.

The raids were also being carried out for the arrest of the co-accused, Sameer Sadiq, Mohammad Siddique and Amjid Ali, in the city and its suburbs.

PTI leader applies for ticket: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Hazara division’s former senior vice-president (Women wing), Shakila Rabbani has announced to contest the Mansehra tehsil mayor’s elections.