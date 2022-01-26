Contractors allege wrongdoings in award of tender

BARA: The Khyber Contractor Association on Tuesday asked the high-ups to take action against the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department in Khyber district as they were discriminating against the contractors.
Speaking at a press conference, Khyber Contractors Association office-bearers including general secretary Sina Gul Aseer said that on January 14, the Department of Public Health Engineering Khyber issued a tender. He said that 19 firms participated in the bidding process for the tender.
He alleged the officials of the Public Health Engineering Department of Khyber awarded the tender to its favourite contractor in violation of the rules.
“Work on all the development projects will be stopped and protests will be started outside the offices of the chief engineer,” he said.
He demanded the government to transfer the executive engineer from the district and ensure transparency in the award of tenders.
