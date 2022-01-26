PSF to hold trials for CWG in June

KARACHI: Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) will hold trials in June to select teams for the Commonwealth Games that are scheduled to be held in the United Kingdom from July 28 to August 8.

“The trials are to be held in June,” said an official of PSF while talking to ‘The News’. Pakistan Olympic Association has already asked PSF to send the names of probable players for the games.

Hence, the PSF sent a list of 23 players to the POA. The male players are Tayyab Aslam, Nasir Iqbal, Asim Khan, Israr Ahmed, Farhan Zaman, Ammad Fareed, Noor Zaman, Hamza Shareef, Hamza Khan, Farhan Mehboob, and Ashab Irfan.

The list has four junior players who have been performing well in the international circuit.

Hamza Khan recently won the title of US Junior Open. He also clinched the under-15 title at British Junior Open.

Noor Zaman is another hope for the future as he was the finalist of the US Junior Open.

“Rest of the players are seniors who have not been performing well for many years,” said a former national coach while talking to ‘The News’.

The coach added that the PSF failed to produce talented players in the past decade and was relying on old flop players for such prestigious events.