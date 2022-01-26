PSF extends date for foreign coach applications

KARACHI: Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has extended the date for applications regarding the hiring of foreign coaches.

The federation advertised on an international squash platform and set January 17 as the deadline for applications.

Now, the date has been extended to the 29th. “Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) is looking for a foreign coach for which an advertisement has already been published internationally. Applications have been sought from interested candidates and till date no appointment has been made,” stated the federation in its press release.

“After thorough scrutiny of the applications once received, a suitable candidate would be appointed for the assignment,” it added.

Interestingly, the federation at the same time hired former world number six Mir Zaman Gul as the national coach on probation for six months.

The letter of appointment, a copy of which is available to ‘The News’, states: ‘It is certified that Mr Mir Zaman Gul has been appointed as national squash coach with PSF’.

The letter (PSF/23/Gen) further explained that Zaman’s services would be utilised for training of junior and senior players for national and international tournaments.

“Nobody has applied for the position yet. Before the advertisement, the federation had almost done a deal with an Egyptian coach but they are now looking for some European or Australian coach,” said a source associated with PSF while talking to ‘The News’.

The source said that it seems difficult that any European or Australian or New Zealander would apply for this position due to various reasons.

“And if one does, it won’t be viable for the federation to retain him for a long period,” reasoned the source.

The source said that average salary of a foreign coach would be ten thousand dollars per month which the federation could not afford due to its financial constraints.

“The second question is who the foreign coach will train because currently there is no good player in Pakistan so this whole adventure of the federation is quite strange,” said the source.

Meanwhile, a local coach said that the federation was handling the national coach hiring in a non-professional way. “They have already hired Zaman Gul as the national coach and at the same time advertised for a foreign coach,” he said.

A few years back, PSF sacked Fahim Gul, its only level-3 coach, and since then PSF has been running its coaching system with the help of associate coaches hired on an interim basis. Before Fahim, PSF had also sacked Jamshed Gul without any reasons.