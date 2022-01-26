Saqlain resigns from NHPC

LAHORE: Former off spinner and interim head coach of Pakistan Saqlain Mushtaq decided to step down from his position of Head of International Players Development National High-Performance Center (NHPC) on Tuesday.

It has been learnt that Saqlian has decided not to work with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Reports coming from the corridors of the PCB revealed that Saqlain was not happy with his removal from the position of National Men’s team head coach, while his financial matters too could not be settled with the PCB.

Sources said that Saqlain had resigned even before the World Cup, which was not approved by the board. Saqlain acted as the interim head coach of the national team in the T20 World Cup in the UAE.