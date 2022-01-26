United-Kings practice match ends in tie

KARACHI: The practice game between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings ended in a tie here at the National Stadium on Tuesday.
Set to score a revised target of 164, Karachi Kings reached 164-1 in the allotted 20 overs. Skipper Babar Azam made a quick-fire 34-ball 48 not out before retiring while Sharjeel Khan scored a 41-ball 46. Joe Clarke chipped in with a 21-ball 31 not out before retiring. Tom Lammonby scored a 15-ball 18 not out. Mohammad Nabi from Afghanistan struck a seven-ball 15 not out.
Earlier, Islamabad United piled up 150-5 with Mohammad Akhlaq scoring 26 off 25 balls. Danish Aziz made 26 not out off 18 balls while Wasim Junior blasted a 20-ball 33 not out. Stumper Azam Khan made run-a-ball 23.
Umaid, Aamir Yamin, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Nabi and Mohammad Taha got one wicket each.
