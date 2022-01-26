T-bills, bonds yields fall on SBP rate hold

KARACHI: Treasury bills and Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs) yields fell on Tuesday after a forward guidance from the central bank heightened expectations that the interest rates would remain steady in the near-term because of moderation in demand and inflation amid tighter fiscal policy, analysts said.

Yields in the secondary market have dropped 10 to 40 basis points as the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) made no change to its benchmark interest rate on Monday to sustain growth momentum. The central bank wants to wait to see the impacts of the hike it did in the borrowing costs in December to moderate domestic demand and ease inflation.

The SBP defines a secondary market as, “A market for buying and selling securities in the period between their issue and maturity. A liquid secondary market enhances the attractiveness of financial instruments/securities to investors.” The SBP’s governor Dr Reza Baqir also told Bloomberg Television in an interview that he doesn’t see a need for a positive real interest rate after the government tightened its fiscal policy settings.

“We feel that is no longer necessary and real interest rates are appropriate,” Baqir said, referring to the government’s move to broaden its tax base and lower the budget deficit.

Since the latest monetary policy announcement, the yields on three-month Market Treasury Bill declined 10bps to 10.1 percent, while the six-month yield also dropped 42bps to 10.83 percent, according to the data from Ismail Iqbal Securities.

Bond yields were also down, with three-year down 40bps to 11.05 percent and five-year falling 38bps to 11.15 percent, it added.

Due to increased spreads between the policy rate and cut-off yields, the SBP had conducted a 63-day open market operation injection as this option would always remain available to the SBP to dictate the secondary markets, said an analyst at Topline Securities.

The SBP kept the policy rate unchanged at 9.75 percent. It made it increasingly clear that interest rates were almost at peak levels. It expects fiscal adjustments under the recently approved mini-budget to help contain demand side pressures.

“We reiterate that real interest rates would remain in the negative territory in the near-term, on account of energy tariff hikes and withdrawal of tax exemptions,” said an analyst at Alfalah Securities in a note to clients. “However, negative real rates will not majorly influence monetary policy settings.”

The central bank’s main premise was that the non-oil current account deficit was less than one-fourth the level seen in the first half of FY2018 and foreign exchange reserves position was much stronger right now versus FY2018, it said.

The SBP expects the current account deficit to decline from here on due to demand moderating fiscal and monetary measures taken over the last few months, it added.

The SBP expects the economic growth this fiscal year to fall slightly below its previous forecast. It sees gross domestic product growth falling to 4.5 percent from close to 5 percent forecasted previously. It expects inflation to be in the 9-11 percent range.