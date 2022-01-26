Hascol to help FIA

KARACHI: The board and management of Hascol Petroleum Limited (HPL) on Tuesday said the company had been cooperating with the FIA’s investigations into HPL’s past activities to ensure ‘complete transparency’.

According to HPL, it had already disclosed much of the information being assessed by the FIA to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX). "Hascol submits that the current board and management should not be included in any of the allegations, and that any relevant information that has been found has always been voluntarily disclosed as soon as possible," it said.