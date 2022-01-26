‘Sales tax likely to push solar panel prices up by 20pc’

KARACHI: Terming the government’s move to impose sales tax on solar products in the minibudget inimical for the environment, Pakistan Solar Association (PSA) on Tuesday said costs of solar panels and equipment would increase by around 20 percent.

Despite news to exclude environment-friendly solar items from the supplementary finance bill 2021-22, the government imposed up to 20 percent tax (17pc GST and 3pc additional tax) on solar panels and equipment. Businessmen were seen with cries of dismay over the decision as they fear that it will disrupt the sector with surged prices and a decrease in demand.

Addressing a press conference, Naveed Kakar, vice chairman at PSA said large portion of solar was deployed in off-grid, rural, and residential installations who could not claim adjustment of the tax.

“We estimate that the resulting higher prices will result in a decrease of at least 20% against potential installations if no tax was imposed,” he noted while pointing out that actual impact would be higher.

He explained that for each solar solution not deployed, traditional power sources (primarily fossil-fuel based) would instead be used over the next 20 years, which would be directly against the efforts to save the environment. “This will be like allowing 3.5 million tons of additional CO2 emissions or like halting the plantation of 10 to 16 million trees over the next 20 years.”

In addition to the damage to the environment, the decision to impose GST (Goods and Services Tax) on solar needed to be reconsidered on economic grounds, he demanded.

The presser was informed that with a 2.38 GW import of solar panels in 2021, the expected revenue from one year of GST on solar panels might be around Rs20 billion. Additionally, a drop of just 240 MW on solar deployments would push the country to import extra oil of around Rs90 billion over the next 20 years for the same consumption that could be replaced by solar.

It was viewed that the government’s decision to bring solar items into the tax net would eventually harm the environment and end up at increasing the long-term import bill. PSA termed the government’s move as ‘illogical’, saying that it was totally against the vision of a ‘Green Pakistan’.