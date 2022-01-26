Regional exports increase 28.91pc, imports jump 51.56pc in 1H

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s exports to seven regional countries increased 28.91 percent to $2.155 billion, whereas imports also increased 51.56 percent to $8.830 billion during the first half of 2021-22, increasing the regional trade deficit.

Exports to regional countries, including Afghanistan, China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, Nepal and the Maldives account for a small amount of $2.155 billion, which was only 14.14 percent of Pakistan’s overall exports of $15.236 billion during July-December (2021-22), the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

Among the regional countries, China tops the list of countries where Pakistan exports, leaving behind other countries such as Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Pakistan carried out its border trade with farther neighbours- Sri Lanka, India, Nepal and Maldives.

Exports to China posted growth of 59.05 percent to stand at $1.332 billion in six months of this year, up from $837.916 million during the same half last year.

Exports to Bangladesh also increased by 45.63 percent to $399.408 million from $274.246 million previously.

With Afghanistan, the trade dropped by 46.64 percent to $240.504 million during July-December this financial year from $450.772 million in 1H 2020-21, whereas exports to India also dipped by 72.50 percent to $0.517 million from $1.880.

On the other hand, exports to Sri Lanka rose by 70.92 percent to $174.885 million from $102.317 million in the previous year, whereas exports to Nepal also increased by 88.60 percent to $4.038 million from $2.141 million.

The country’s exports to Maldives also registered an increase of 24.73 percent to stand at $3.167 million in the first half of this year, up from $2.539 million, it added.

On the other hand, the imports from seven regional countries were recorded at $8.830 billion during the period under review, as compared to $5.984 billion during last year, showing an increase of 51.56 percent.

The imports from China during July-December 2021-22 were recorded at $8.555 billion against $5.730 billion recorded during July-December 2020-21, showing an increase of 49.30 percent during the period.

Among other countries, imports from India were $91.547 million this half, against the imports of $95.985 million during the same half last year, showing a decrease of 4.70 percent.

Imports from Afghanistan also increased by 13.41 percent to $90.430 million in the period under review, from $79.731 million in the same half last year.

Meanwhile, imports from Sri Lanka witnessed 3.56 percent decrease from $95.985 million to $91.471 million, whereas imports from Bangladesh were recorded at $36.454 million from $50.667 million during last year.

The imports from Nepal into the country witnessed increase of 2.85 percent from $0.491 million to $0.505 million, the SBP said.