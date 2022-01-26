Transgender hit to death

LAHORE:A transgender was killed by a speeding bike in the Sabzazar area on Tuesday. The victim, yet to be identified, was crossing the road near Liaqat Chowk, Sabzazar when a rashly-driven bike hit him, resulting into his instant death. Sabzazar police arrested the bike-rider who was later identified as Muhammad Adil, a resident of Babu Sabu. Body was shifted to the morgue.

buried: Edhi Foundation buried five unidentified bodies in different cemeteries of the city. Gawalmandi police recovered four bodies from its limits and North Cantt found one in its jurisdiction.

fire: A fire broke out in a cotton godown on Raiwind Manga Road on Tuesday. Meanwhile, a fire broke out in a shoe godown in Timber Market. Cause of fire was said to be short circuit. Fire fighters rushed to the scene and put out fire. No casualty was reported in

the incidents.