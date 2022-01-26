398 students awarded degrees

LAHORE:Punjab University’s Hailey College of Banking & Finance (HCBF) organised its 7th convocation at a local hotel in which 398 degrees were awarded to the graduating students.

PU Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Dean Faculty of Commerce Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ahmed Bowra, Principal, HCBF, Prof Dr Mubbsher Munawar Khan, PU Registrar & Controller of Examinations Muhammad Rauf Nawaz, faculty members and a large number of students were present. Dr Saleem Mazher awarded shields to position holder students and while highlighting the importance of startups and self-employment advised the students to have their own business instead of relying only on job-oriented career.

Dr Zulfiqar Ahmed congratulated the graduating students. Dr Mubbsher welcomed the participants, saying 398 degrees conferred on the graduate and postgraduate students of MBA Banking & Finance, Insurance & Risk Management, MBA-(MS) Banking & Finance

and Insurance and Risk Management.