Journalists unarmed warriors: SACM

LAHORE:Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information and the Punjab government’s spokesperson Hasaan Khawar said on Tuesday the journalist community especially crime reporters were unarmed warriors who stand with the government in the fight against crime. In his statement on the murder of a journalist in front of Lahore Press Club, he said that the case was being investigated from every angle on the special instructions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

He said that evidence was being collected on scientific basis and the culprits would soon be brought to book. Hasaan Khawar said the PTI prioritised the protection of human life.

That is why the Punjab Health Card launched at a cost of Rs400 billion had become fully operational in four divisions of Punjab and would be rolled out across the province by the end of March, he added.

He said that in this journey of development, 7,000 schools were being run on double shift under the Insaf Afternoon Programme and this number would soon reach 27,000. In rural areas, a network of 25,000km of roads had reduced distances.