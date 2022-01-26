Mahathir’s condition improving, to remain in hospital

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, who served as prime minister for more than two decades, is showing signs of improved health, but will remain in hospital to receive specialist care, his daughter said on Tuesday.
The 96-year-old has an improved appetite and even made jokes with family, Marina Mahathir said in a statement. She also said her father requested people not be too worried about his health.
POLAND: Polish contractors began work on Tuesday on a 353-million euro wall along the Belarus border aimed at...
PARIS: Babies whose low-income mothers received significant monthly cash support had more brain activity associated...
SHABWA, Yemen: Yemen’s Huthi rebels were expelled from a key battleground district by UAE-trained Giants Brigade...
Hollywood star Richard Gere publicly kissed Shilpa Shetty at an AIDS awareness event 15 years ago
SANAA: Internet services returned to Yemen on Tuesday after a four-day outage caused by deadly coalition air strikes...
MOSCOW: Russia on Tuesday added jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and a number of his allies to a list of...
Comments