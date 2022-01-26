 
Wednesday January 26, 2022
Mahathir’s condition improving, to remain in hospital

By AFP
January 26, 2022
Mahathir’s condition improving, to remain in hospital

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, who served as prime minister for more than two decades, is showing signs of improved health, but will remain in hospital to receive specialist care, his daughter said on Tuesday.

The 96-year-old has an improved appetite and even made jokes with family, Marina Mahathir said in a statement. She also said her father requested people not be too worried about his health.

