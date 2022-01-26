Yemen’s internet returns after air strike

SANAA: Internet services returned to Yemen on Tuesday after a four-day outage caused by deadly coalition air strikes that marked a dramatic uptick in the seven-year war.
Web monitor NetBlocks said internet was "being restored" in the country and AFP correspondents in the capital Sanaa and port city Hodeida reported they were back online shortly after midnight. "Connectivity collapsed after a series of deadly airstrikes. The incident severely limited independent media and human rights monitoring efforts," NetBlocks said.
An air raid by the Saudi-led coalition targeted a telecoms facility in Hodeida late on Thursday in an attack that was blamed for knocking out the internet nationwide. At least three children playing nearby were killed.
POLAND: Polish contractors began work on Tuesday on a 353-million euro wall along the Belarus border aimed at...
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, who served as prime minister for more than two...
PARIS: Babies whose low-income mothers received significant monthly cash support had more brain activity associated...
SHABWA, Yemen: Yemen’s Huthi rebels were expelled from a key battleground district by UAE-trained Giants Brigade...
Hollywood star Richard Gere publicly kissed Shilpa Shetty at an AIDS awareness event 15 years ago
MOSCOW: Russia on Tuesday added jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and a number of his allies to a list of...
Comments