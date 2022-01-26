Russia adds Navalny to ‘terrorists’ list

MOSCOW: Russia on Tuesday added jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and a number of his allies to a list of "terrorists and extremists", as authorities further clamp down on the opposition.

Navalny and a number of allies, including key aide Lyubov Sobol, appeared Tuesday in a database of banned individuals compiled by the Federal Service for Financial Monitoring (Rosfinmonitoring).

The past year has seen an unprecedented crackdown on dissent in Russia, including the jailing of President Vladimir Putin’s top critic Navalny last January and the outlawing of his political organisations.

Almost all of his top allies including Sobol have since fled the country. According to Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation -- which was declared extremist and shut down last year -- a dozen Navalny allies were added to the list on Tuesday.

They include anti-corruption investigator Georgy Alburov, lawyer Vyacheslav Gimadi and several former coordinators of Navalny’s regional offices that were also branded extremist last year. The decision puts them on a par with right-wing nationalist groups and foreign terrorist organisations, including the Taliban and the Islamic State extremist group.

Sobol, 34, was a lawyer for Navalny’s anti-corruption foundation and producer of the opposition politician’s YouTube channel. She has been wanted by Russian police since October. "Participated in elections and was fighting corruption? Extremist," Lyubov Sobol tweeted.