Wednesday January 26, 2022
Palestinian museum removes Arafat caricatures

By AFP
January 26, 2022
RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: The Yasser Arafat Museum said on Tuesday it had removed artwork depicting the iconic Palestinian leader that exaggerated his facial features, after accusations they were insulting to the late president. The 35-piece exhibit at the museum in Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, faced immediate backlash after it was installed on Sunday.

