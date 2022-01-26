Seven migrants die while crossing to Italy in winter

ROME: Seven migrants have died while attempting the perilous Mediterranean crossing from Libya in a boat carrying 280 people in cold weather, the mayor of Italy’s Lampedusa island told AFP on Tuesday.

Hundreds of people have made the often-deadly journey this year, despite winter weather that once deterred migrants from attempting the crossing, and numbers are expected to rise further.

"Three people died during the crossing, another four suffering severe hypothermia died after they were intercepted by the coast guard and were being transferred to the island," mayor Toto Martello said.

The Mediterranean Hope migration project said on Twitter that the 280 migrants hailed originally from Bangladesh, Egypt, Mali and Sudan, and "almost all of them were in a severe state of hypothermia".