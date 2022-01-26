Biden caught insulting Fox News journalist

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden was caught on a live microphone late on Monday calling a Fox News journalist a "stupid son of a bitch" on the sidelines of a White House photo op.
As journalists were leaving the room after the event, a reporter from Fox News, the favourite channel of conservatives, asked whether inflation is a political liability. The Democratic leader, possibly unaware that his microphone was still on, began by deadpanning: "It’s a great asset. More inflation."
And then muttered, "What a stupid son of a bitch," before glancing briefly down. A pool reporter who was in the room at the time admitted to not being able to hear what Biden actually said over the noise. But he added that he would "direct your attention to video of the event if you are curious how the president really feels about being asked about inflation from Fox’s Peter Doocy."
POLAND: Polish contractors began work on Tuesday on a 353-million euro wall along the Belarus border aimed at...
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, who served as prime minister for more than two...
PARIS: Babies whose low-income mothers received significant monthly cash support had more brain activity associated...
SHABWA, Yemen: Yemen’s Huthi rebels were expelled from a key battleground district by UAE-trained Giants Brigade...
Hollywood star Richard Gere publicly kissed Shilpa Shetty at an AIDS awareness event 15 years ago
SANAA: Internet services returned to Yemen on Tuesday after a four-day outage caused by deadly coalition air strikes...
Comments