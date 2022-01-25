General elections to be held on time, says Sarwar

LALAMUSA: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Monday said the general elections in the country would not be held even a minute before actual time.

Talking to reports and participants of events in Gujrat and Sarai Alamgir, the Punjab governor advised the opposition to exercise patience and wait for election time instead of wasting their time on roads.

He said nobody could snatch the right of ruling from the PTI which was given by people to them to rule for five years. He lauded the steps of the rulers for the betterment of the people. He said Ehsaas Program and Insaf Sehat Card are immediate relief measures for the people.

He said the government was taking measures to contain inflation. The governor said it was the priority of the government to provide relief to the people and the government is doing its best to provide relief to the masses.

He said Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority was paying full attention to provide clean drinking water to the poor of the province. The governor would visit south Punjab today (Tuesday) and would inaugurate the projects of filtration plants in Multan and other cities.

He said 250 million people would get facility of clean water till the end of March because more than 1,200 water filtration plants would be completed. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had a great support of people.

The governor inaugurated a free dialysis centre installed an organization, another project and 51 filtration plants with the help of philanthropists under "Apni Madad Aap" program at Government Municipal Model Girls High School, Gujrat. MPA Mian Akhtar Hayat, MPA Chaudhry Liaqat Bhaddar, MPA Muhammad Arshad Chaudhary and others were also present on the occasion.