PPP supporters hold ‘Kisan Rally’ in Pindi to express solidarity with farmers

Rawalpindi: A large number of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) supporters led by Raja Pervaiz Ashraf held 'Kisan Rally' to express solidarity with the farmers here on Monday.

The protestors of Potohar region brought out tractors on roads to show solidarity with farmers in the country. They demanded an immediate resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan because present government has failed to address farmers' grievances.

The rally started from Rawalpindi Press Club to Faizabad. Traffic from both sides of Murree Road was suspended due to the rally. The local leadership of PPP including Raja Pervez Ashraf, Khalid Nawaz Bobby, Babar Jadoon and several others were present in the rally. The protesters were raising slogans against the government and demanded resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf in his address said that PPP had always taken steps for the promotion of agriculture in the country. "Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto always raised the voice of farmers and solved their issues on priority basis. Former president Asif Ali Zardari increased the official rate of wheat for the welfare of farmers during his tenure," he said.

He said that whole nation was ready to participate in 'Long March'. The party workers and activists will fully participate in the march on Islamabad on February 27, he said. The other leaders of PPP in their addresses said that the government was killing poor through ever-increasing inflation in the country. The poor segment of society was facing hell like situation for over three years, they said. They said that prices of all food items have gone far beyond the purchasing power of the people but Prime Minister advising people of 'patience'. "Public was ready to come out on roads and demanding immediate resignation of Prime Minister," protesters demanded.

They said that 500 per cent increase in prices of medicines is tantamount to opening enmity with poor people. In an agricultural country like Pakistan, they said, "The fertilisers and standard seeds are not available and if anywhere available, both are so expensive that

the farmers cannot afford.” They also said that during the PPP era, the country used to export wheat, rice and sugar after meeting domestic demand. However, the government was importing these commodities today, they regretted. They alleged that farmers had not been getting suitable prices of their crops since the PTI took power in 2018, whereas the input cost had increased manifold.