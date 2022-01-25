Inflated power bills and FPA: Malakand traders threaten to besiege govt offices, houses of lawmakers

BATKHELA: The traders in Malakand on Monday announced to stage protests across the district against the inflated electricity bills and Fuel Price Adjustment (FPA) on February 2.

Speaking at a press conference, Malakand Trade Federation chairman Hameed Khan Lala, president Zawar Khan, senior vice-president Ghulam Hassan, vice-president Iqbal Hussain, general secretary Fazal Qadir and others said that their federation consisted of trade unions of six various bazaars, including Thana, Dargai, Sakhakot, Batkhela, Malakand and Totakan.

They said that the federation was established with an aim to solve the issues being confronted by the trader community in the Malakand district. The traders’ leaders strongly criticised the relevant department for sending people inflated electricity bills and heavy taxes in the shape of FPA.

They said that they would hold protest rallies and meetings across the district against the inflated power bills and the FPA. “We are going to convene a meeting of traders’ leaders of all the district of Malakand division to devise a line of action against the inflated power bills and FPA,” Hameed Lala said, vowing that they would not hesitate to stage complete shutdown and wheel-jam strike across the Malakand division.

The traders said that Malakand was a tax-free zone but still the government’s various departments were collecting taxes and violating the law. They said that the traders were unable to pay the electricity bills and the huge FPA.

They asked the government to stop harassing the traders, currency dealers, contractors through tehsil municipal administration, Federal Investigation Agency and Halal Food Authority or else they would not hesitate to stage protest rallies, besiege government offices and residences of an elected public representatives.

It may be mentioned here that people have received highly inflated bills for the months of November and December after huge charges under the head of FPA were added to the original electricity consumed by the people.

In most cases, the FPA is 200 times greater than the original bills. Power consumers in various parts of the KP had then staged protests against the inflated electricity bills sent to them by Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (Pesco) after the inclusion of FPA.

The angry consumers were seen visiting the Pesco different sub-division carrying inflated power bills in their hands. They were heard cursing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and the power distribution company for putting the additional financial burden on them by levying high FPA tax on them.