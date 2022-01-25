PTA says it does collect taxes on cellphones

ISLAMABAD: In the wake of recent increase in taxes/ duties for the registration of cellular mobile devices and handsets, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has clarified, what it called, the misperception about “PTA Tax”, saying that these taxes and duties are applied and collected by Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) directly.
In a statement on Monday the PTA further clarified that it is offering its Device Identifications and Registration Database (DIRBS) system for mobile device registration, without any charges for the facilitation of general public.
PTA only provides technical support in the form of DIRBS through which applicants can register their mobile devices for use within Pakistan. The taxes/ duties collected in the process are applied by FBR and directly deposited with the FBR, it said.
