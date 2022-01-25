1,055 Covid-19 cases in twin cities, one death

Islamabad: As many as 1,055 new patients were reported positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 in the last 24 hours from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district while the virus claimed another life from the region taking death toll to 2,209.

The situation is much alarming as the average positivity rate of COVID-19 from the twin cities has been around 13 to 18 per cent for the last five days. In Rawalpindi district, the positivity ratio has been recorded as 14.73 per cent in the last 24 hours while in ICT, it was 12.72 per cent.

According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, 856 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 from the federal capital in the last 24 hours against 6,730 tests conducted at a positivity rate of 12.72 per cent.

He said the health department’s teams are committed to ensure safety of residents of Islamabad. Due to higher numbers of COVID19 cases in the last few days, we have ramped up the surveillance as well as vaccinations. We advise everyone to get vaccinated. Mass Vaccination Centre is open 24/7 for convenience, he said.

In Rawalpindi district, a total of 235 individuals including 199 belonging to the district were tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours against 1595 tests recording positivity rate as 14.73 per cent.

Data collected by ‘The News’ has revealed that the total number of patients so far reported from the twin cities has reached 157,448 on Monday. To date, a total of 118292 patients from ICT have been tested positive for COVID-19 of which 108884 have recovered from the illness while 976 have lost their lives due to the illness. The number of active cases of COVID-19 belonging to the federal capital has been recorded as 8,432 after addition of 681 active cases to the existing pool in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, after another COVID-19 death from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours, the death toll became 1,233 while another 199 patients belonging to the district were tested positive in the last 24 hours taking tally to 39,156 of which 35,753 patients have recovered.

The number of active cases from the district was recorded as 2,170 on Monday of which 35 confirmed patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while 2,135 patients belonging to Rawalpindi district were in home isolation.