Govt to bring E-waste management law soon: Zartaj

Islamabad: Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Monday said the government was likely to bring electronic-waste management law soon aimed at ensuring proper disposal of discarded-electrical or electronic devices and their recycling in an environmentally correct manner.

Talking to media in an event arranged by a telecom company to share research recently released by its top 5 Tech Trends for the year 2022 which focused on how technology and digitalization will come to aid climate change and environmental degradation.

She said, “We are working with the Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) for introducing E-Law, for which useful work has already been done.” She said, “Pakistan ranks in the top ten most vulnerable countries prone to high climate risk.

There is a lot being done and that can further be done to reverse the negative impact of climate change.” The minister said, “I am happy to see that the technological trends presented today pointed towards a much welcome direction to reduce the impact of environmental impact and appreciate the efforts by Telenor Pakistan to reduce the carbon footprint while enabling green technology as an energy alternative.”

“Our vision of Digital Pakistan is only complete through green and sustainable initiatives and we are determined to control the impacts of climate change.” She said that polythene bags had been banned throughout the country as these were harmful to the environment and public health.

With an increasing number of electronic devices and solutions enabling humans to lead more convenient lives, the global need for greater energy efficiency will trigger an optimisation battle between consumer electronics manufacturers.

This year will also see an increasing awareness amongst social media influencers to be more climate-conscious; hence, followers will flock towards Greenfluencers. Employees are predicted to become more eager to contribute to the environment on an individual scale and this interest will be reflected in opting for micro-degrees on online learning platforms.

With the changes in the work environment since the onset of the pandemic, organisations that fail to take into account the evolving needs of the future workforce may risk facing higher employee turnover.